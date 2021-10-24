(Hamburg) — A Hastings man is in custody on theft and burglary charges out of Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to AgriVision Equipment in Hamburg for a report of a possible theft. Employees told authorities 41-year-old John Robert Washburn had backed a vehicle into a shed on the property. When confronted by employees, Washburn told them he was working on the vehicle and trying to get out of the rain.
Once Washburn left, employees say they noticed multiple items moved and a pump from an industrial air compressor missing. Deputies went to a residence near Hastings and located the pump. Washburn was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
He was taken to the Fremont County Jail on $10,000 bond.