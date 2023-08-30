(Hastings) -- What if they held an election and nobody ran? That's the situation facing the city of Hastings.
Monday was the first day candidates across KMAland could file nomination papers to run for the November 7th municipal and school board elections. Katie Dodge is an election assistant with the Mills County Auditor's Office. Dodge tells KMA News the Hastings city clerk recently informed their office that neither the city's mayor nor council members plan to file petitions for this fall's elections.
"The nomination paperwork consists of two documents," said Dodge. "The first one being an affidavit of candidacy, and the second one is the nomination petition that has the signatures required for a candidate to get on the ballot. And, every office in the city of Hastings requires 10 signatures."
Dodge says candidates have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to file papers at the city clerk's office. That's different from the September 22nd deadline for other communities because of the Hastings city charter.
"The charter doesn't allow for the chapter 45 nomination process, like our other cities," she said. "They have a primary provision for that city. So, what that means is, if they had received more nomination paperwork for a seat--so, if you have an open seat for mayor, and they received three candidates' paperwork for that seat, it would take a primary election to narrow that seat down to two candidates."
If no one files papers by Thursday, Dodge says no names will appear on Hastings' general election ballot in November. And, there's no provisions for appointing a mayor or council members.
"If not enough people are elected where they're able to have a quorum," said Dodge, "no, they will not be able to appoint to fill those vacancies. What would happen is an automatic special election to fill those vacant seats."
Dodge, however, says it's possible that no candidate would run in a special election--meaning Hastings could lack a city government. That's why she's urging residents to file the necessary documents to run in November.
"If you are in the city of Hastings, this is a very simple process," she said. "All you need to do is fill out paperwork, and collect 10 signatures--which is the least amount you have to collect for any elected office. If we can get just one name on the ballot, for me, that would be a win."
Hastings residents with questions regarding the November elections should contact the Hastings city clerk, or call the Mills County Auditor's Office at 712-527-3146.