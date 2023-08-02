(Red Oak) -- A Hastings woman was booked on a drug charge in Red Oak Wednesday afternoon.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Lorelei Pierce was arrested shortly after 2:45 p.m. for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense--a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say the arrest occurred after deputies conducted a traffic stop at West Coolbaugh Street and West 4th Street.
Pierce was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond. The Montgomery County K-9 Unit assisted deputies with the arrest.