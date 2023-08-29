(Red Oak) -- Ownership changes are in store for a KMAland auto dealership.
Officials with Hawkeye Ford in Red Oak Tuesday announced "the passing of the baton" from Jo Gallagher to owners from the Omaha and Glenwood areas. New owners Tim Kennedy and Tim Starkevicius have more than 60 years of auto sales and management experience combined. Kennedy and Starkevicius join General Sales Manager Mike Utts and General Manager Nick Kennedy in complementing the existing team of sales and service professionals at the dealership.
In a press release, Kennedy states the new ownership's goal is to triple Hawkeye Ford's inventory on the lot, selling beyond Red Oak to serve customers from all over. While awaiting Ford's approval of the dealership transfer, Kennedy says the company surpassed its sales target threshold in July. He also indicated a name change for the dealership is "coming down the line."