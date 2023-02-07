(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are looking at adjusting some city positions.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved the appointment of Seth Hawkins as deputy city attorney. Hawkins is expected to assist Drew Graham, who remains a part-time city attorney while working in Aurora. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says Hawkins has been serving as a part-time Otoe County attorney. He says Hawkins will assist the city in prosecuting code and zoning violations--matters in which an attorney needs to be present.
"It just helps that he's here actually working several days a week in the community," said Bequette. "He can interact with our police department, who's right now doing our code enforcement. They can speak to him one-on-one with cases and things like that. He can keep up with that because he's physically here, and can attend court on the days he's in town. That part you really need for physical presence for, and he's going to do that for us."
Bequette says the city has been without a full-time attorney since Graham's departure last year.
"When Drew Grahama left, and he went out to Aurora to join a private firm, he was our last full-time city attorney," he said. "We did a couple of city searches, and we can close to hiring a couple of times, but their old firms and old counties decided to up their pay to keep them from leaving. In the interim, we've been using Drew Graham as our city attorney, and he just bills us billable hours."
In addition, the commissioners are considering a reshuffling of city hall staff duties. The biggest change involves shifting the city treasurer duties to an account clerk. Bequette says the move would help the city in budgetary matters.
"We're trying to do that to create this treasury position, and hope that person will be more in tune with building the budget, and that it's not just the city administrator," said Bequette. "Because we've learned since losing Grayson Path and Lou Leone, there's just no good time during the year for continuity, and if you rely on just your city administrator for building the budget, then you have a great loss of information. So, we're looking at putting some of that budget building in the treasurer's position, and we're looking at making that one of the account clerks."
City Clerk Randy Dunster, however, would continue to oversee the city treasurer. Meanwhile, the city continues its search for a new city administrator. Bequette hopes the city holds interviews with prospective candidates in March. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: