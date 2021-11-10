Affected Counties
HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT-PAGE- WASHINGTON-BUTLER-SAUNDERS-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SEWARD-LANCASTER-CASS- OTOE-SALINE-JEFFERSON-GAGE-JOHNSON-NEMAHA-PAWNEE-RICHARDSON-
THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA...EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA. DAY ONE...TONIGHT AND THURSDAY WIDESPREAD LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THIS EVENING. ADDITIONAL RAIN AMOUNTS OF 0.10 TO 0.40 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH 10 PM. ISOLATED LIGHTNING STRIKES MAY ALSO OCCUR SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80, BUT SEVERE WEATHER IS UNLIKELY. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. PEAK WIND GUSTS OF 35 TO 45 MPH MAY OCCUR THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY. VERY LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS MAY OCCUR THURSDAY NIGHT OR FRIDAY MORNING. LITTLE TO NO ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED.
Hazardous weather outlook for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska
Carson Schubert
