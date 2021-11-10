NWS Logo 
Affected Counties
HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT-PAGE-
WASHINGTON-BUTLER-SAUNDERS-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SEWARD-LANCASTER-CASS-
OTOE-SALINE-JEFFERSON-GAGE-JOHNSON-NEMAHA-PAWNEE-RICHARDSON-

THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
IOWA...EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA.

DAY ONE...TONIGHT AND THURSDAY

WIDESPREAD LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THIS
EVENING. ADDITIONAL RAIN AMOUNTS OF 0.10 TO 0.40 INCHES ARE 
POSSIBLE THROUGH 10 PM. ISOLATED LIGHTNING STRIKES MAY ALSO OCCUR 
SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80, BUT SEVERE WEATHER IS UNLIKELY.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. PEAK WIND
GUSTS OF 35 TO 45 MPH MAY OCCUR THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY.

VERY LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS MAY OCCUR THURSDAY NIGHT OR FRIDAY 
MORNING. LITTLE TO NO ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED.

