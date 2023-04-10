(Missouri Valley) -- Three people were injured in a head-on collision in Harrison County Sunday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on 335th Street at the intersection of Mound Trail shortly before 3:10 p.m. Authorities say a 2004 Pontiac Sedan, driven by 62-year-old Steven Geerdes of Missouri Valley, was traveling northbound on 335th Street when it crossed the center line and collided head-on in the southbound lane with a 1966 Chevy Coupe, driven by 64-year-old Thomas Janecek of Omaha.
The patrol says Janecek and a 61-year-old passenger, Angela Janecek of Omaha, were both flown by helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries. Meanwhile, Geerdes was taken by Missouri Valley Rescue to Bergan Mercy Hospital for serious injuries.
Authorities say charges are also pending against Geerdes upon the return of chemical testing. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.