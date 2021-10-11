(Percival) -- Four people were injured in a head-on collision in Fremont County early Sunday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on Interstate 29 near Percival at around 1:20 a.m. Authorities say a southbound 2018 Honda Civic driven by 19-year-old Mateo Zaragoza of Overland Park, Kansas exited the road for unknown reasons and crossed the median. Zaragosa's vehicle traveled southbound in the northbound lanes for a short distance when it collided head-on with a northbound 2010 GMC Yukon driven by 40-year-old Rebecca Harris of Lincoln.
Both drivers were taken to Nebraska Medicine--Harris by Hamburg Rescue, Zaragoza via Lifenet Helicopter. Two passengers in Harris' vehicle were also taken to the Omaha hospital--a 14-year-old Lincoln juvenile via Riverton Rescue, and 39-year-old Melvin Harris of Lincoln by Tabor Rescue.
The patrol says the accident is still under investigation. Rescue units from Nebraska City, Glenwood and Pacific Junction also assisted the patrol at the scene.