Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds S at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 44F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.