(Red Oak) -- Public health officials are encouraging citizens to take precautionary measures ahead of flu season.
That's according to Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson, who says some state health officials are concerned about the number of cases not only Iowa could see this fall and winter. While state health officials have indicated a "twin-demic" including surges of COVID-19 and influenza simultaneously is less likely this fall due to an increase in individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Beeson says there is still a chance for a significant uptick in the number of flu cases reported this year.
"I think everybody is just kind of tired and wanting to get back to 'normal life' pre-COVID and pre-everything," said Beeson. "While that's not necessarily going to be what causes a resurgence, but I think it's just everybody is out and you don't have the high precautions like wearing a mask, isolation and quarantine, and limiting numbers of people at certain events."
According to state surveillance reports, Iowa reported 42 flu deaths in the 2021-22 season compared to just six in the 2020-21 season. However, Beeson says many mitigation strategies and awareness of symptoms of COVID-19 likely helped shrink that number.
"People might have had COVID on the brain so they're testing for that and not necessarily remembering that there is still influenza, and that is more prominent starting in October and running through spring of next year," she said. "I think the last few years people have just been really cautious. Some people are still wearing masks, we were increasing and continuing handwashing and reminding people to stay home when ill."
According to the Centers For Disease Control, preliminary estimates range between 8-13 million flu cases in the 2021-22 season compared to 35 million in the 2019-20 season.
Thus, Beeson says they strongly recommend individuals to get their flu vaccine this fall.
"The influenza vaccine is not going to prevent you from getting sick, but it will hopefully lessen the severity of your symptoms if you were to get infected with (influenza)," Beeson explained. "So, we encourage everybody to get their vaccine if possible."
On top of the vaccine, Beeson says to follow also follow similar guidelines that have been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Influenza is a respiratory illness or virus just like COVID was," said Beeson. "So, if you are feeling ill, we just encourage you to stay home, keep handwashing, and just your normal things that we tell you to do anyways when you're sick."
In Montgomery County, Beeson says flu vaccine doses are now available at HyVee and local doctor's offices, and if needed, walk-ins are available at Montgomery County Public Health. For more information, contact Montgomery County Public Health at 712-623-4893 or your local public health office.