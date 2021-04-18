(Lincoln) -- Medical hearing and inner-ear experts are encouraging Nebraskans to make an appointment if they are having difficulty hearing or are feeling dizzy or out of balance, signs of potential inner-ear trouble.
Amanda Rodriguez, vestibular audiologist for Barkley Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic at the University of Nebraska, pointed to recent research, which showed when hearing loss goes untreated, people can be at increased risk for social isolation and loneliness.
"If we can keep our patients engaging in everyday communications, but also keep them functionally independent, that is going to really help the overall longevity, and their ability to be satisfied with their life and have good quality of their life," Rodriguez explained.
Medical operations across the state are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep patients safe during the pandemic.
In addition to social distancing in waiting rooms, Rodriguez noted health providers at her clinic are wearing masks and gloves, and treatment areas are completely sanitized after each visit.
Virtual checkups also are available, including UnitedHealthcare's recently launched "Right2You" program, which provides online hearing tests and access to hearing aids.
Many people with hearing loss have struggled to communicate during the pandemic because masks hide facial expressions and take away the option to read lips.
Jonathan Chiao, chief otolaryngology resident at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said if anyone experiences sudden hearing loss, it's important to get checked out as soon as possible because some causes are reversible.
"There are ways for us to help bring your hearing back, especially in instances of viral-induced hearing loss," Chiao stressed. "We have treatments for that that should be instated within ten days of actually noticing your hearing is down."
Chiao suggested in order to avoid hearing loss, people should wear protective equipment such as earplugs or enclosed headphones that cancel noise if you are exposed to any loud sounds at home, at work, or hobbies such as hunting.
Children can be especially vulnerable, and Chiao added it's important for everyone to keep the volume down when using earbuds.