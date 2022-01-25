(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials have given their blessing to a proposed student housing renovation project.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of city-owned property at 213 West Sheridan Avenue to the Shenandoah School District for $1. Council members then set a public hearing on the transaction for its February 8th meeting at 6 p.m. Plans call for high school building trades students to renovate the structure as part of the district's Career Technical Education, or CTE programming. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson thanked the council for its support of the project.
"It's really going to help our CTE program move forward in a positive direction," said Nelson. "And, it's going to help the city, as well."
In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Nelson says city officials worked with the district in helping to select the right property for the project.
"We have been looking at the possibility of adding some out-of-building experiences for our CTE program," said Nelson. "We were really pleased that we were able to locate a house. We worked with A.J. Lyman through the city to identify some properties that were in need of renovation. There was quite a long list for us to consider, but he identified some that would be suitable for student projects."
Once the property transfer is finalized, Nelson hopes work on the project can begin immediately. She says the renovation's completion date has not been determined. Like all renovation projects, the students will have a year to finish the job.
Nelson says 10 students are involved with the project, under the direction of Shenandoah High Industrial Arts Instructor Jay Sweet, High School Agriculture, Multioccupation
Careers and Mentor Teacher Sarah F. Martin, and 6-12 Remote Learning Coordinator Denise Green. Seniors Zach Foster and Gracie Hopkins will serve as project foremen.
In other business Tuesday, the council....
---approved the State Auditor to perform the city's audit for the 2022 fiscal year.
---approved a 90-day extension to Brian Palmer for a rehabilitation project at 809 West Summit Avenue.
---approved a union agreement between the city of Shenandoah and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union #238 from July 1st, 2022 to June 30th, 2025.
---approved the city's personnel handbook and job descriptions--pending the addition of the golf course manager's job description.
---set a public hearing for February 8th at 6 p.m. on the city's maximum property tax dollars and maximum levy for fiscal year 2023.