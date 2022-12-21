(Clarinda) -- Arguments will soon be heard before a federal district judge in an ongoing lawsuit regarding wind energy in Page County.
According to federal court records, a hearing has been set for January 6th to determine the Southern District Court of Iowa's jurisdiction in the case and a motion to remand the case back to state court, where petitioners initially filed an over 100-page petition against the county in September. Ahlers and Cooney, representing the county, filed to remove the case to federal court in October, where it has sat since. Lawyers Shawn Shearer and Theodore Sporer serve as the petitioners' co-counsel, including a number of Page County residents. Shearer tells KMA News that they, along with their clients, are pleased to see a hearing finally scheduled on possibly remanding the case back to state court.
"We've been saying ever since this was removed to federal court that this was a state law claim and it should be decided by the states," said Shearer. "I think everybody including Shenandoah Hills has had their say on that issue, and it's time for us to go talk to the judge about it. Because it should be sent back to state court where it belongs."
However, Shearer says they have filed a motion to include some of the original filings made in the case, including a temporary restraining order against the Page County Board of Supervisors.
"The questions of whether (Shenandoah Hills Wind Project) should be allowed to intervene and we asked for our temporary restraining order to be heard in order to prohibit the board from moving forward with wind energy while the legality of those actions are currently being litigated," Shearer explained.
Even though a hearing has been set, Sporer says he and his clients are still frustrated with what they feel is delaying the process of looking into the original allegations, which were spurred by years of feeling unheard.
"We still don't know if (the county) admits that the allegations of the petition are true and we're three months out on litigation," said Sporer. "I can't tell my clients what will happen because nothing has happened, and we don't even know what kind of a court will hear this -- will it be federal or will it be state."
Earlier this month, by a magistrate order, Invenergy, or the "Shenandoah Hills Wind Project" as they are listed in the lawsuit, was granted a motion to intervene in the case. However, Sporer still questions whether they have the grounds to interfere and how possible actions regarding road use and decommissioning agreements by the board, or what he currently terms as a "lame duck," could give Invenergy more substantial grounds to do so.
"The whole theory of the Invenergy intervention was they had some existing right, and they don't and they've admitted they don't," said Sporer. "What we fear is that this 'wounded lame duck' is going to lay that golden egg and give Invenergy rights that they do not now possess in the middle of the litigation, which would dramatically alter the nature of the litigation."
While the board approved the permit application in August, road use and decommissioning agreements between Invenergy and the county are still pending formal approval. Sporer and Shearer expressed confidence in the case being remanded back to state court following the January hearing. At the time of this reporting, lawyers with Ahlers and Cooney had not responded to a request for comment.