(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have found an interested party wishing to purchase the former Shopko facility.
At a special meeting late last week, the Clarinda School Board set a public hearing for its August 9th meeting on the sale of the property at 1180 South 16th Street to Clarinda Carniege Museum for $421,000. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News the museum was the only entity submitting bids for the vacant building before the July 17th deadline.
"We've had the building for sale, signed in there at least since March, that we wanted to sell the building," said Privia. "Our best prospects would be people connected to our community, because commercial building aren't going very fast right now across the state of Iowa, and across the country. We had a local interest there, and they put in a bid through the bid process we had set up, and we are moving forward with that bid."
Clarinda's School Board purchased the facility back in 2020 for $400,000 for use as a CTE building. However, Privia says those plans never came to fruition.
"The idea of what they wanted to do with the Shopko building was a good idea to begin with," he said. "With COVID and the other things that happened, it just didn't come to fruition. It's not something the district is interested in at this time. We are moving forward with our own buildings, and trying to ramp those up as our voters know, and our community knows."
The proposed sale comes as administrators and board members are attempting to hash out a new plan for the district's facilities following the defeat of a $14 million bond issue last March. Privia says a decision could be made at the next work session with SiteLogiQ next Monday at 5 p.m. whether to attempt another bond issue referendum or postpone it for a year. School officials are planning to use up to $9.8 million in Secured an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE funds for renovating Clarinda's 7-12 complex, including six additional high school classrooms and much-needed heating and renovation work.