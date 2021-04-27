(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s City Council next month holds a public hearing on the proposed ownership transfer of the city’s golf course.
By a 4-to-0 vote at its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the council set a public hearing on the transfer of the Shenandoah Golf Course and related assets from the War Memorial Trust to the city for May 11th at 6 p.m. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman told the council the deal between the trust and the city has been in the works for the past several months.
“After a year of operating it,” said Lyman, “they approached us, and wanted to see if we wanted to have it outright. Going through it, yes, it will take some additional investment. But, in the long term, we’re kind of controlling our own destiny out there, and still continuing to provide needed space for the (American Legion) post and the auxiliary kind of made sense.”
Even if the city gains control of the golf course, Lyman says the city must continue to provide meeting space for both Shenandoah’s American Legion Post and the legion’s auxiliary. And, the city will continue to honor the current lease agreement with the owner/operator of the Elm Street Grill, located in the club’s upstairs portion.
“We have to finish out the terms of his lease agreement as part of the purchase agreement,” said Lyman. “At which point, we’ll renegotiate.”
Lyman says the purchase agreement doesn’t specify the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association’s contribution to the purchase cost.
“There’s no wording about SCIA in the agreement at all,” said Lyman. “SCIA has indicated it will donate $25,000 to the city towards our gift and consideration for the donation from the trust. The other $25,000, we would propose to come out of our hotel and motel tax (revenues).”
In other business, the council set a public hearing for May 11th at 6 p.m. on an amendment to city zoning ordinances permitting residential and multiple-residential apartments as allowable uses in highway business districts. The amendment was necessary for construction of a proposed apartment complex at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue. Lyman says the city’s planning and zoning commission approved the amendment last week.
“When the planning and zoning commission met,” said Lyman, “they recommended that they zone it as a highway business district. Looking through the highway business district as it exists right now, it does not allow for either residents – multiple, or residents – apartment like central business district does. The planning and zoning commission thought it prudent to make that congruent with the existing zoning on either side of the annexed property, and to allow those uses within a highway business district.”
Council members will hold a special meeting next Tuesday evening at 6 at Shenandoah City Hall on the property’s proposed annexation into city limits. Also Tuesday night, the council approved the sale of city-owned property at 100 West Sheridan Avenue to Jon and Linsey Heard for $3,000. However, the council tabled setting a public hearing for the sale of property at 1307 West Lowell over questions regarding possible tree removal at that location. The council also approved full-time or part-time salaries for new employees for the city’s fire, park and recreation and police departments, plus Shenandoah Public Library – but not after some council members called for a review of all part-time wages. We’ll have more on that discussion in a future news story.