(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County is the latest in KMAland to consider regulations for solar energy development.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing for December 7th at 8:45 a.m. on a proposed solar energy ordinance as an amendment to the city's zoning ordinance. The first reading is expected to take place following the hearing. Members of the county's planning and zoning commission recently approved the ordinance for consideration. County Zoning Administrator Barry Byers told the board the ordinance sets standards for future solar projects.
"We have a wind power ordinance in place," said Byers, "that lays out requirements that a developer would have to meet in order to put in a wind farm. This is the same thing--it's just for solar power."
Supervisor Mike Olsen relayed correspondence from a friend in Benton County, where a 7,000-acre solar energy farm is under consideration--and a hot topic of discussion. Olsen says his friend advised that Montgomery County needs solar regulations in place.
"He said, 'you've got to get something,'" said Olsen. "They didn't have anything on the books, and it's turned into a real rhubarb. It's one side against the other."
Supervisor Randy Cooper added he's glad the county is getting out ahead on the issue. Fremont County's Board of Supervisors approved a similar solar ordinance last month. Work sessions have been held on proposed regulations in Page County, but no action has been taken. In other business Tuesday morning, the supervisors approved the second tier of canvassing this month's citywide/school board elections.