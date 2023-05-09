(Shenandoah) -- Another round of water and sewer rate increases are proposed in Shenandoah.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set public hearings for May 23rd at 6 p.m. on amendments to the city's water and sewer rates. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the city proposes 1.5% increases in water rates each year over a three-year period. Lyman cites the costs of water treatment materials as the reason for the proposed hike.
"I know lime--that's a key ingredient for our treatment process--went up by 30% this last year," said Lyman. "We use tons and tons of it all the time. The costs of valves and fire hydrants have doubled in prices in some cases. So, in order to stay in front of that, and also using the advice of previous folks we've had look at our rates, they recommend an annual increase in the 1-to-2% range, just to make sure that you're staying ahead of those increases year-to-year."
City officials also propose sewer rate increases over that same three-year period, with an 11% hike the first year, and increases of 10% in years two and three. Lyman says the sewer rate hikes would cover the construction costs for a new wastewater treatment plant estimated at around $20 million.
"We're trying to save some money where we can, and spread out that sticker shock to everybody when that bill comes due in 2026," he said. "So, we're trying to get ahead of that, and also we'll need to establish to the folks that we're borrowing money for it, and we can actually pay the money back when the bill comes due--so, we need to set those rates. We're also establishing bulk sewer rates for our larger bulk accounts in a three-tier level, as well, to kind of capture those costs."
Lyman says the existing, 60-year-old plant still works, but no longer meets today's treatment standards.
"In the 60 years since it's been built, the requirements have changed," said Lyman. "The new plant we're looking at building will be able to treat to some newer requirements by the DNR. It'll have more capacity, it will have more capacity for the storm surge we seem to get all the time, and it'll actually treat, like, industrial waste a little bit better as well."
Lyman hopes residents attend the hearings to find out more information and ask questions about the proposed increases. In other business, the council approved the sale of city-owned property at 204 North Grass Street to Austin and Kayla Terry for $5,000.
Also Tuesday night, the council....
---approved the bid of Southwest Iowa Parking Lot and Maintenance for demolition of city-owned properties at 201 North Broad Street, 207 Sycamore, 202 Wabash Avenue, 102 West Lowell Avenue and 102 West Summit Avenue.
---approved a temporary exclusion of city ordinances regarding public alcohol consumption in Sportsman's Park for registered riders and support staff for the Birds & Bees Bike Ride on the Wabash Trace May 20th.
---ratified rates and salaries for part-time city employees for miscellaneous departments.