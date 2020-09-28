(Council Bluffs) -- Heartland Christian School in Council Bluffs is the latest to go to a remote learning mode as a result of COVID-19.
In a press release Monday, school officials announced the Heartland Christian administration was notified of a positive coronavirus test in their building Thursday. Pottawattamie County Public Health officials were then notified "with all pertinent information and contact." As a result, the school will be operating under its distance learning protocols until next Monday.
Any changes will be announced through Heartland Christian Executive Director Larry Gray.