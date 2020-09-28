Heartland Christian Eagles

(Council Bluffs) -- Heartland Christian School in Council Bluffs is the latest to go to a remote learning mode as a result of COVID-19.

In a press release Monday, school officials announced the Heartland Christian administration was notified of a positive coronavirus test in their building Thursday. Pottawattamie County Public Health officials were then notified "with all pertinent information and contact." As a result, the school will be operating under its distance learning protocols until next Monday.

Any changes will be announced through Heartland Christian Executive Director Larry Gray.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.