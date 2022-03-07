(Council Bluffs) -- The Heartland Christian School hit a significant milestone in its status in late February.
The Heartland Christian School, a private Christian PreK-12 school in Council Bluffs, became the first of its type in the city to receive full accreditation for grades K-12 through Christian Schools International, or CSI, which the Iowa Board of Education recognizes. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" recently, Executive Director Larry Gray says it was a long, meticulous three-year process culminating at the end of February.
"Our board had to go back through and look at policies and procedures that were 20 years old and had been in place for years, and make sure we were still doing all the things we said we were doing, and those things in which we weren't, just making sure we were figuring out where to go from there, and making it meet up with the state guidelines," Gray said. "You know the culmination was them being here last week, but it was a lot of behind the scenes work by a lot of people."
The school held its first school year 20 years ago when Victory Christian School and Loess Hills Christian School came together to form Heartland Christian.
Gray says the school is currently housed in the old Lakeview Elementary School, where they have been since 2003. However, he says a new facility is in the school's long-term plans.
"I think that there's a couple of committees that are thinking that way, praying that way, and looking for the future, but for now we just keep continuing to do what we can here," Gray said. "You know we had CSI here last week, and the building looked great, it looked beautiful. A lot of people put a lot of time, a lot of painting, and a lot of just upkeep. That's the way it is with an older building, but we do appreciate being here."
Gray says the school is also focused on continuing to provide a perspective of learning that can be difficult to find a fully accredited school teaching.
"We teach education from a Christian perspective, and so it kind of sets us apart when it comes to Council Bluffs, when it comes to Southwest Iowa, it's hard to find there's not too many of us," Gray explained. "There's still St. Albert's Catholic, who we have a great relationship with in Council Bluffs, but our goal is to service kids who want Christian education. Right now there's about 220 kids, it's down a little bit, but we're still growing."
Gray says that the curriculum won't change with the recent full accreditation through the CSI, but parents could see changes in some of the school procedures per state policies.
For more information on the Heartland Christian School, visit the school's website or call the main office at (712) 322-5817. You can hear the full interview with Larry Gray below.