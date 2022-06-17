(KMAland) -- A heat advisory has been issued for a portion of KMAland.
The advisory includes the following counties: Pottawattamie, Johnson, Nemaha & Richardson.
And the cities of Council Bluffs, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City and Falls City.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 10 PM CDT MONDAY
WHAT...Heat index values 103 to 108 expected.
WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
WHEN...From noon Saturday to 10 PM CDT Monday.
IMPACTS...Heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.