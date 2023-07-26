(Valley) -- Most of KMAland resembles a Bunsen burner.
The National Weather Service says heat advisories remain in effect for most of KMAland through Friday evening. Temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90's the next few days, with heat indexes topping the century mark. Brian Smith is warning coordination meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Smith tells KMA News the extreme heat is expected to continue through the rest of the week.
"It's going to heat up quite a bit," said Smith. "We're going to get close to 100--especially in southwest Iowa--on Thursday, even into Friday. It's going to linger a little bit into the weekend, but we'll have a little bit of relief next week, it looks like."
Smith attributes the heat wave to changes in the atmosphere this week.
"Basically, the upper level high pressure system which has caused the heat has been out toward the west and the south of us," said Smith. "We were affected by storm systems out of the northwest, with occasional storms--temperatures that were warm, but not overly hot. But, now they've shifted, so the upper level high that created the heat over the desert southwest is now building into the central and southern plains."
In addition to the hot conditions, slight chances of thunderstorms are expected Thursday night into Saturday.
"The upper level high kind of breaks down a little bit during the weekend into next week," said Smith. "We get to more of a northwest flow into things, where we have storm systems coming out of the northwest again. It's pretty much this week that we get the really intense heat from the upper level system."
Like other officials, Smith advises residents to take precautions when outdoors--including drinking plenty of fluids, and taking periodic breaks from the heat. He says people should watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.