(Corning) -- One southwest Iowa resident holds the coveted "Iowan of the Day" title at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
De Heaton, Executive Director of the Corning Opera House, was one of 10 nominees to receive recognition for this year's fair and will be recognized on August 14 at noon on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage. Founded in 1997, the Iowan of the Day award allows the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation to recognize the state's outstanding individuals. Heaton tells KMA News she was thankful and surprised to receive the nomination.
"I was very, very surprised," said Heaton. "I had a group of friends that submitted my name and the call that I won was out of the blue."
Dedicating nearly 30-to-40 hours a week to serving her community through the Opera House, Heaton has volunteered as the Executive Director for the facility since 2012. A retired music educator, Heaton says it was a natural transition to the Opera House to help keep access to the fine arts in Corning.
"Back in the early 2000s, music was one of the subjects that was getting cut from schools and that was also the time when they were restoring the Opera House," Heaton explained. "So, it was a great opportunity to jump over and keep the arts alive in our community."
Heaton has coordinated and assisted with various activities such as the children's musicals, the annual Polar Express Celebration, and educational activities for students on "early out" days. Additionally, she oversees the maintenance of the building, writes grants, and ensures that entertainment is family-friendly. Heaton says she has also enjoyed working with people of all ages and walks of life.
"I love people of all ages and you get a lot of variety from business owners and organizations that we rent to to the performers and seeing them as every day people," she said. "They might be ready to go on the stage and then they get a call their mom is in the hospital. So, you see that they're real people and down to earth."
Heaton emphasized that access to the fine arts can bring multiple benefits to the community and its residents.
"Because I was a music teacher, I really studied how the arts affects people mentally and emotionally and it can unite people," said Heaton. "It's great for the economy when people come here and go out for supper or stay at the motel. So, I believe the arts are very well rounded in benefitting the community."
Heaton adds she also looks forward to spending time with her family at the state fair. The Blue Ribbon Foundation gives out the award in conjunction with Cookies Food Products. Heaton will also receive accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, a gift bag, Grandstand Concert tickets, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart, a cash prize, Iowa State Fair admission tickets, and VIP parking.