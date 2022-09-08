(Council Bluffs) -- With the Labor Day weekend now past, harvest season is right around the corner, and with it -- more farm machinery on Iowa's roadways.
September has arrived, and for some, harvest season has already begun, and for others, the next couple of months will soon be filled with slow-moving equipment traveling between fields, farms, and drop-off locations at all hours of the day. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding motorists to keep an extra eye out for the increased volume of farm equipment on busier roads. Ryan Devault is the public resource officer with the Patrol's Council Bluffs office. Devault tells KMA News the terrain in southwest Iowa and KMAland creates additional hazards with slow-moving vehicles.
"There might be rolling hills that you might not be able to see over," he said, "there's obviously field drives going in and out of these fields onto any of our roadways that at any point in time (can be used) by a pickup, tractor-trailer, or a tractor with a wagon, and combines, obviously."
Devault says to allow extra time to slow down and pay attention to flashing amber lights or the "orange triangle" slow-moving vehicle decal.
He adds to remain patient when attempting to pass the large vehicles.
"Make sure you're not passing them in 'no-passing zones,'" said Devault. "Sometimes we see that where people think 'well, this piece of equipment is moving so slow, I can still pass them in a no passing zone' -- that is not allowed."
However, Devault adds motorists coming from both directions of the slow-moving equipment need to be aware.
"Unfortunately sometimes the shoulders on Iowa roads don't allow for them to be over as far as they can possibly be, so they may still be right out there to that center line, or even past that center line," Devault explained. "So, in and around those slow moving vehicles and those farmers, we would just urge motorists to use caution to make sure everybody is safe and you're getting to and from where you're going."
During the night hours, Devault adds to be aware of possible haze-like conditions that combines can cause while working in a dry field near a roadway.