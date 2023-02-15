(KMAland) -- Wintry weather is expected to rear its head again in KMAland over the next 24 hours.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 3 this afternoon until 6 p.m. for Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska, and for most of northwest Missouri from 9 this evening until 3 p.m. Thursday for Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, and Holt counties. Additionally, a winter storm warning has been issued from 9 this evening until 6 p.m. Thursday for other portions of southwest and south central Iowa, including Adair, Adams, Cass, Union, Ringgold, Taylor, and Decatur counties. Weatherology Meteorologist Kara Foster tells KMA News snow flurries could arrive early Wednesday evening in KMAland. But the worst is expected to kick in around midnight leading to four to eight inches of snow as temperatures cool to around 15 degrees.
"As far as accumulation, we're going to see up to nine inches of snow in some areas, so definitely plan ahead," said Foster. "A lot of this won't happen until after about midnight and accumulation will start at about midnight and continue through the overnight hours. So, as we wake up tomorrow morning we're still going to have some snowfall."
Foster says the snow is expected to trickle off late Thursday morning and into the afternoon. However, she adds strong winds with gusts up to 30 miles per hour are expected to accompany the snowfall.
"So a lot it will also be blowing around as well," she said. "So as you're driving tomorrow, even if it's stopped snowing, we're still going to have the wind picking it up and blowing it around. There's still going to be that hazard at least throughout most of the day."
After the snow trickles off Thursday afternoon, conditions become more favorable heading into the weekend as sunny skies are expected to return Friday and temperatures in the upper-30s on Saturday and mid-40s on Sunday. With the anticipated snowfall, Clarinda law enforcement is reminding residents of a street parking ban that kicks in when two or more inches of snow accumulate and remains in effect until the snowfall ceases and the streets have been plowed from curb to curb.