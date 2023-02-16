(KMAland) -- It may have arrived a little bit later than expected, but persistent snowfall is hitting KMAland.
That's why the National Weather Service has continued winter storm warnings until 6 p.m. this evening for most of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. Additionally, much of northwest Missouri remains in a winter storm warning until 3 p.m. this afternoon. Becky Kern is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley office. Kern tells KMA News the winter storms began to develop a little further north than initially anticipated overnight and impacted the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas during the rush hour Thursday morning, dumping a large amount of snow.
"So, they were getting snowfall rates of about an inch per hour and maybe even a little greater than that," said Kern. "Some parts of Lincoln, I've seen reports of six to eight-and-a-half (inch) amounts, and some pretty substantial widespread amounts over the Omaha metro."
As the band of snowfall makes its way east-southeast, Kern says heavy snowfall is expected to continue in portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa through most of Thursday morning.
"Those areas should see the continuation of around 'one inch per hour' rates through the late morning hours and then tapering off here around noon or the early afternoon," said Kern.
Additionally, Kern says they aren't expecting a drastic change in the winds, but they could still be gusting as high as 25 miles per hour in the region, causing some patchy blowing snow and hindering travel conditions.
"Out in the open country there will definitely be some blowing and drifting, so be prepared for that," said Kern. "And then with passing vehicles and the snow fog that can come up off the vehicles -- that can reduce visibility significantly, so it's not great day to be out and about."
Once the snow tapers off later Thursday afternoon, Kern says temperatures will still be dropping into the single-digits tonight before sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the 30s return on Friday and Saturday and into the 40s on Sunday. To keep up to date with the latest road conditions in Iowa, visit 511ia.org.