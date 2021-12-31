(Cosby) -- Missouri state legislatures are gearing up for the 2022 legislative session.
Missouri State Senator Dan Hegeman is among those preparing to head back to the state capital for the 2022 legislative session and Hegeman's final session as a state senator. The Cosby Republican will be entering his eighth and last year representing District 12, covering a 15-county area in Northwest Missouri, reaching the state's eight-year limit for state representatives and senators. One of the top priorities for the state legislature will be the redrawing of congressional maps following the U.S. 2020 Census.
"The state legislature gets the opportunity to redraw the congressional districts in the state of Missouri, so we got a committee in both the house and the senate that are preparing to meet and come up with maps," Hegeman said. "That will be one of the first things we need to accomplish when we go into session next week."
While he believes there will be some adjustments around the edges, after looking at the census data, Hegeman doesn't foresee any drastic changes to his district.
Hegeman currently serves as the Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman, putting him in the room with the House Budget Chairman and Governor's Office to design the upcoming fiscal year 2022 budget. Hegeman says he expects to see another $35 billion budget with a fair amount of federal funds coming into the state.
"$2.8 billion of that will be American Rescue Plan funds, and we've now gotten some of the guidance on how we can use those funds moving forward," Hegeman said. "And then also we'll have discussion on the new infrastructure bill that passed and seeing how the state will handle those dollars. Then we also have a very robust general revenue balance right now."
Hegeman says continuing to find ways to reduce income tax will also be an objective for Missouri Republicans in the upcoming session. This comes after passing one of the more drastic income tax cuts in Missouri history, allowing for a maximum 0.8% reduction done in 0.1% increments during the 2021 session.
However, Hegeman also has some specific bills he is looking to finally pass through the legislative process, including Senate Bill 633 regarding election security. Despite some pushback from courts questioning the constitutionality of such regulations, Hegeman says the bill hopes to instate a Voter I.D. option in Missouri.
"I think we'd like to move forward with a photo I.D. option that will stand up in court, so we'll continue to press that, and it gives us in the state of Missouri the feeling of much more election integrity, so that's what senate bill 633 tries to do," Hegeman said. "We had it up last year, but we were unable to get it passed, so we'll once again pick it up."
The bill would also include expanding and defining "absentee ballots," including "no excuse" absentee voting.
Hegeman also pre-filed a bill creating the "Flood Resiliency Act" to assist with recovery and prevention efforts against flooding from the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. You can hear the full interview with Missouri State Senator Dan Hegeman below.