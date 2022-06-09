(Cosby) -- Missouri lawmakers are reacting to what was a raucous 2022 legislative session.
Northwest Missouri State Senator Dan Hegeman wrapped up his eighth and final legislative session with the Missouri Senate and went out with a bang. While the number of bills passed by the legislature was minimal, the bicameral did pass the largest budget in state history at nearly $48 billion. Hegeman, who serves as the Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman, says one of the notable additions to this year's budget includes a minimum salary increase for public school teachers to $38,000.
"That has to be working in conjunction with the school districts and working with them to get that up there," said Hegeman. "Missouri has been one of the lower payed elementary and secondary teachers in the nation. So, this is an effort to help boost and move that up so we can attract good folks into education and teaching our kids and our next generation."
The budget also includes an extra $214 million for public school transportation, enough to fund the state's obligation to local school districts fully. The Cosby Republican says he was also proud to have included funding for a career assistance program in education.
"We also added money to the career ladder program for the state of Missouri in education that kind of rewards teachers that go above and beyond in their capacity," said Hegeman. "It helps them move forward and reward them for like I said going above and beyond."
Hegeman says substantial state revenues, limited spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, and several federal dollars, including American Rescue Plan Act funds, have put the state in a comfortable financial situation.
Like other state legislatures this year, Missouri lawmakers were tasked with redrawing congressional maps following any shifts in population. However, it wouldn't be until the final day of the session that the maps would finally receive approval from the house and Senate after a group of politicians in the Senate partook in what Hegeman called "self-centered" actions.
"We had a couple of senators that were just self-centered and had desires of their own by looking at districts that were drawn more to their suiting and that stopped and stymied the process," said Hegeman. "Which delayed us from being able to move forward on adopting new congressional maps."
Primarily, the debacle surrounded some lawmakers' wishes to include seven republican leaning districts with one democratic leaning. But, the approved maps were similar to those proposed initially, including a six-to-two balance. Hegeman says days worth of filibusters in the Senate stalled not only the re-districting plan but other bills as well. He says there were several issues he wished the legislature could have discussed further.
"We tried to do some discussion on sports wagering in Missouri but that was blocked by folks and we weren't really able to have a great discussion on that because of a filibuster," said Hegeman. "There were some tax cuts that we would have liked to have been able to see but that was blocked as well. There's also some tort reform -- I was carrying a tort reform bill that got filibustered."
Hegeman says he hopes to see several of those issues return to the statehouse in the next legislative session.