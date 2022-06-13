(Cosby) -- With the 2022 Missouri Legislative session in the books, so is one northwest Missouri republican's nearly two-decade state legislative career.
Missouri State Senator Dan Hegeman wrapped up his eighth and final legislative session last month after initially being elected in 2014 to the senate's 12th District, comprised of 15 counties through northwest Missouri. Before his time in the senate, Hegeman also served in the Missouri House of Representatives representing Atchison, Holt, Andrew, Gentry, and DeKalb Counties from 1991 to 2002, just 10 years after graduating from Savannah High School in 1981 and the University of Missouri in 1985. Hegeman says a public servant mindset ultimately led him to run for office in the early 90s.
"Whether that be in local not-for-profit organizations and helping guide them and run them, or in this capacity in being the voice of our region in Jefferson City to see that our needs are addressed," said Hegeman. "That servants mind and heart is what drove me to offer myself for that, and I'm humbled the region allowed me the opportunity to serve them."
While several issues have come and gone during his time in the legislature, the Cosby Republican says infrastructure has always been his top priority. Hegeman says the topic gets to the heart of the government's purpose: to take care of the needs that individuals can't do on their own.
"These are kind of the dull and boring things that make our lives much better -- such as wastewater infrastructure needs, rural broadband infrastructure needs, or water infrastructure needs," said Hegeman. "I've got two water reservoir projects going on in northwest Missouri -- one in Sullivan County and one in Caldwell County -- to provide drinking water for our area."
More recently, Hegeman says he was proud to see the state dedicate more money to the state's rural roads, including an increase of $100 million in the state budget.
"I was told by one of the commissioners on the Missouri Department of Transportation commission that much of those dollars will be designated to northern Missouri to address our, quite honestly, roads that are in very poor shape in the state of Missouri," said Hegeman. "These are what we call the 'farm-to-market' roads or low-volume roads which are typically the lettered grounds in Missouri."
On a more local level, Hegeman has also previously served as president for the Andrew County Farm Bureau and is part owner of a six-generation family-owned row crop and cattle farm in Andrew County.
While he's enjoyed serving in the legislature, Hegeman says he looks forward to getting more involved again at the local level.
"Going on our church council board, and getting back involved with some of the not-for-profit organizations like food pantries or food banks," said Hegeman. "Maybe providing some insight and service in that capacity."
Hegeman says it has been a joy to serve what he calls the "Great Northwest" part of Missouri in the General Assembly.