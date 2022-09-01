(Clarinda) -- A long-time figure with the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation will be moving on at the end of this year.
Earlier this year, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation Vice President Joe Heinrich, whose term runs out in December, announced he would not seek re-election. The Maquoketa farmer has been the Farm Bureau's vice president for the past 11 years and was first elected to the board of directors in 2004 as the District 6 or east-central Iowa representative. Following his presentation at the Page County Farm Bureau Member Appreciation night in Clarinda Tuesday, Heinrich told KMA News the decision came to see where else he could impact Iowa agriculture, either back at home or around the state.
"I'm sure you'll probably still see me around, so I'm looking forward to wherever that adventure is, but I haven't thought that far ahead yet," Heinrich explained. "But I know I've got great hands at home. I'm happy to be back there helping but I know the boys like running it so I don't want to get in their way, because they do a great job."
Heinrich and his family operate a diversified Jackson County farm with dairy cows and a beef cow-calf herd and produce soybeans, alfalfa, and oats.
During his time with the Farm Bureau, Heinrich says he was impressed with the amount of membership input and advocacy the group offered.
"The members truly set the direction that we go, and we're going to have our policy meeting next week," said Heinrich. "It's a fun afternoon and we've got some issues, but each of the county's get their input in. And what's great about it, is each of those county delegates that are voting, are looking at it from a statewide perspective."
Heinrich recently has been serving as the chair of the state resolutions committee. Regarding policy priorities, Heinrich says that asking how agriculture can play a part in energy has taken center stage.
"After the Texas incident a couple years ago, we're really looking at the reliability, resiliency, and affordability of energy, and how renewables fit into that," said Heinrich. "Carbon sequestration and the carbon pipeline have been getting a lot of discussion, and I'm sure we're going to have a lively discussion on that."
Heinrich hopes further work can also be done in incorporating biofuels into other sectors -- including jet fuel.
Additionally, he says the Federation is preparing its priorities for the new Farm Bill, with the current set to expire next year. Heinrich says the 2018 bill continued strong support for conservation, particularly with a more targeted Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP designed to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and plant species that will improve environmental health and quality.
"Because we're able to use that where it's best fitted for," he said. "Back in the 1980s, southern Iowa was in the middle of that where whole farms were going in, and it was more of an economic issue at that point than it was for conservation, and now today it's truly conservation. Cost shares or equip programs and things like that to be able to build some of these buffer strips and build anyway we can to buffer that water better."
Heinrich also commended other conservation efforts coming to the forefront, such as cover crops, alternative grazing uses of land, and field borders along rivers and streams.