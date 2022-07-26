(Clarinda) -- A power line north of Clarinda sustained a considerable amount of damage in a helicopter incident over the weekend.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the sheriff's office was dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday to the area of 180th Street and Redwood Avenue after a resident notified PAGE COMM of a helicopter taking down an electrical power line. After an investigation, authorities say a Bell Helicopter model 206 owned by JBI Helicopters of Abbeville, LA was spraying a field in the area, when the pilot, Oren William Perkins of Abbeville, struck the wire unintentionally and the blade cut the wire.
While no injuries were reported, authorities say damage to the power line and transformer, which is owned by Mid-American Energy, is estimated at $270,000. However, a damage estimate to the helicopter is unknown at this time.
After the helicopter landed at its designated landing zone near 205th Street and T Avenue in Montgomery County, authorities say the sheriff's office notified the FAA of the incident. The sheriff's office was assisted by the Clarinda Fire Department at the scene.