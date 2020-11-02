(Des Moines) -- Like millions of Americans, KMAland residents are gearing up for a long night of election returns.
It's anticipated results from states like Pennsylvania won't be known until days after Tuesday's Election Day because of the state's rules on counting absentee ballots. However, one of Iowa's foremost political observers believes this state won't have that problem. Lenox native O. Kay Henderson is news director at Radio Iowa, and a panelist on the weekly Iowa PBS program, "Iowa Press." In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Henderson says Iowa has an advantage, in that local county auditor's offices were allowed to open affidavit envelopes on Saturday--as long as the ballots remained in their secrecy envelopes. Thus, it won't take elections officials very long to start counting the absentees.
"Remember what happened on primary night back in June," said Henderson. "We knew the results almost immediately. And, 80% of the votes that were cast in a record primary turnout were done early. So, county auditors sort of had a trial run, if you will, at this, where maybe they didn't have in other states. And, if you talked to election officials, including Iowa's top election official, Paul Pate, he's been saying for months Iowans should know on Election Night who won the state."
In addition to the competitive U.S. Senate race, Iowans will be waiting for the results of three close congressional races. They include the 3rd Congressional District, which covers 16 counties in southwest Iowa. Upstart Democrat Cindy Axne defeated then-Republican Congressman David Young in 2018 because of an overwhelming majority of votes in Polk County. With a high number of absentee votes cast, Henderson says that county may again decide the victor in Tuesday's rematch.
"Are those Republican suburban voters who are turning out to send David Young back to Congress after his loss in 2018?" she asked. "Of, are those suburban Democratic voters that are going to vote in the Cindy Axne column? I think that is the county we need to watch on Election Night, to see what happens in this race."
KMA News will have live election coverage Tuesday evening, beginning with ABC's election reports at 6:30 p.m., with special reports on local election returns as they come in.