(Des Moines) -- Now that some of the smoke from Election Night 2022 has cleared, political observers are assessing the results, and looking ahead to the future.
Lenox native O. Kay Henderson is news director at Radio Iowa, and moderator of the Iowa PBS program, "Iowa Press," which airs Friday nights at 7:30. Henderson was among those keeping track of the competitive race in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, in which Republican challenger Zach Nunn knocked off two-term Democrat incumbent Cindy Axne. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Henderson attributed Nunn's victory to many factors.
"Number one, he ran in a year when Republicans were hugely successful within the borders of Iowa," said Henderson. "He ran in a year in which the top of the ticket race, in that Governor Kim Reynolds won by 20 percentage points. She was the top votegetter among the big candidates. She pulled a number of Republicans along with her. One of those was Zach Nunn."
Henderson, however, says other Republican candidates benefited from Kim Reynolds' coattails.
"Actually, other candidates who ran for statewide office, like Ag Secretary Mike Naig--he was the top state votegetter," she said. "Nunn did not win as many votes as some of the other statewide competitors did within the confines of that 3rd Congressional District. But, Nunn was able to hold off the gains Axne made in Polk County--Iowa's largest county."
Though Axne carried Polk County by about 26,000 votes, Henderson says turnout in that county was lower than in previous elections. And, Nunn benefited from winning 20 of the district's 21 counties, including those in western Iowa--a longtime GOP stronghold. Though national Republican party officials targeted Axne in an effort to flip her congressional seat red, Henderson adds the GOP invested more resources in other races of national interest.
"As we look at the map nationwide," said Nunn, "we know why, because it's a very competitive environment in some of these undecided races around the country that will determine whether Republicans have a majority (in the U.S. House and Senate)."
She adds not all the state office races in Iowa are decided. Radio Iowa reported Friday morning that Republican State Auditor Candidate Todd Halbur is calling for a statewide recount, as he trails Democrat incumbent Rob Sand by a little more than 2,600 votes. If Sand is confirmed as the winner, he would be the only Democrat to win a statewide race in this year’s general elections. You can hear the full interview with Kay Henderson here: