(Des Moines) -- Issues at the Statehouse this year are as hot as the weather is cold outside.
And, a Lenox native is once again an interested observer in activities at the Iowa Legislature. Radio Iowa News Director O. Kay Henderson provided analysis of the 2021 session thus far in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning. One of the more controversial bills centers around Governor Kim Reynolds' so-called "school choice" proposal--one that would establish a scholarship program for students wishing to leave underperforming school buildings, and attend private schools. Henderson says the governor's proposal is different from school voucher proposals in the past, in that it's limited.
"In the past, when it's been proposed, it was quite expansive," said Henderson. "It was, you know, scaled back a couple of years ago. But, it has always been something that has carried a really big pricetag. And, what Governor Reynolds has proposed is a very limited school choice (bill) that would only apply not to 34 school districts, but to 34 school buildings in several districts around the state that are deemed to be underperforming by federal standards."
Passing by a 26-to-21 vote in the Iowa Senate, the measure now faces stiff opposition in the Iowa House, where members opted to divide it into separate components for consideration. Henderson says there's a rural pushback to the bill in the House.
"Many rural areas of the state don't have a private school to send a child that's anywhere where they live," said Henderson. "There's also a concern among rural Iowans that this will accelerate consolidation, and accelerate the deployment of resources away from rural Iowa. If you look at dynamics that are happening now in the Iowa House, obviously they don't have the votes to pass it, they would have done it already."
Another bill making the headlines pertains to changes in Iowa's election laws, including cutting the absentee voting period before elections from 29-to-20 days, and shortening the Election Day closing time from 9-to-8 p.m. Henderson says bill sponsors avoided linking the changes to alleged voter fraud claims by supporters of former President Trump in legislative debate.
"Bobby Kauffman, the floor manager in the Iowa House, cast the bill as a way to run government like a business," she said. "We had a successful election. He said, 'let's make it better.' But, during a public hearing, there were many Trump supporters who testified, and thanked legislators for taking this step, because in their view, there's something wrong with mail-in ballots."
Like the school voucher bill, Henderson says some of the opposition comes from rural interests.
"Many of us who live in rural Iowa know that sometimes, postal delivery is delayed," said Henderson. "Sometimes, when you mail a letter in Corning, it goes to a Des Moines postal center to be processed, and then rerouted back."
Though Reynolds has not indicated whether she would sign the bill, Henderson says Republican lawmakers wouldn't have passed the bill if they thought the governor wouldn't support it. O. Kay Henderson is also a regular panelist on the Iowa PBS program, "Iowa Press," and was a guest panelist on NBC's "Meet the Press" program Sunday morning. You can hear her full interview on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.