(Undated) -- Political observers across the country have a KMAland congressional race on their radar screens.
After narrow victories in the past two elections, incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne faces a new challenger in Iowa's revamped 3rd Congressional District. Republican State Senator Zach Nunn is mounting a serious threat to the two-term congresswoman. Considerable advertising dollars are invested on both candidates in the Omaha and Des Moines TV markets. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Radio Iowa News Director O. Kay Henderson says the Axne-Nunn matchup is considered as one of the most competitive races in the November general elections. She adds Republicans target Axne's seat is one to flip in the effort to take control of the U.S.
"It's definitely one that was an early target for Republicans by this time last year," said Henderson. "As soon as the maps were approved in the fall, Cindy Axne knew that she had a race on her hands. And, Republicans were out there looking for candidates to match against her."
One key factor in this year's election involves redistricting. Under the new district maps, Fremont, Mills and Pottawattamie counties are now in Iowa's 4th Congressional District. And, the new 3rd district now juts out into a good portion of south Central Iowa. Henderson says the redistricting means a whole new world for Axne and other candidates on the campaign trail.
"It means that Axne--who had been working in basically the southwest quadrant of the state, including Council Bluffs--now has to shift her focus, and introduce herself to Ottumwa and places like that on the southeast side of the district," she said. "But, that's common in all of these races this year, because it sort of a fruit basket upset. Each one of Iowa's congressional members has to introduce themselves to voters in the new district."
It's a different story in Iowa's 4th district, where incumbent Republican Randy Feenstra is expected to cruise against Democrat challenger Ryan Melton. Henderson says the GOP's voter registration advantage is a huge factor in that race.
"Statewide, voter registration shows that Republicans have about 87,000 more registered active voters than Democrats do," said Henderson. "That's about 4 1/2% ahead of Democrats. It's even wider in the 4th Congressional District--so this is not seen as a competitive race nationally, or in Iowa."
In fact, Feenstra declined invitations to debate Melton, who appeared solo Friday evening on Iowa PBS' "Iowa Press" program--which Henderson moderates. You can view a debate between Iowa's 1st Congressional District race between Republican incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Christina Bohannon this (Monday) evening at 7 on Iowa PBS. And, a reminder--Axne and Nunn will face off in a candidates forum on KMA AM 960 and kmaland.com Sunday, October 9 at 6 p.m.
You can hear O. Kay Henderson's interview here: