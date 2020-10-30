(Des Moines) -- It's the final weekend before Tuesday's general election--and some high profile candidates are making their way across Iowa.
Former Vice President Joe Biden planned a drive-in campaign event in Des Moines Friday. Biden's scheduled event followed on the heals of current Vice President Mike Pence's trip into the state Thursday, as well as President Trump's appearance in Omaha earlier in the week. Months ago, many political pundits thought Iowa was a slam-dunk for Trump. But, Radio Iowa News Director O. Kay Henderson says history tells us otherwise. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Henderson recalled that Al Gore carried Iowa in 2000, and Barack Obama won the state in 2008 and 2012 after George W. Bush's victory in 2004. Thus, she says Trump's winning Iowa in 2016 may be an anomaly.
"If you look at the margin that Donald Trump rang up here, which was 9.3%," said Henderson, "at least 1.3% of that was people who didn't want to vote for either of those candidates, and wrote somebody's name in. That is incredible in a presidential contest. And, Jill Stein, who was the Green Party candidate, and Gary Johnson, who was also an independent candidate, received large shares--larger than usual shares--of Iowa votes for a third party candidate."
Henderson says voter registration numbers may have an impact on Iowa's results Tuesday. She notes Republicans have a slight advantage over Democrats in that category.
"If you look at the voter registration information from October 1st," she said, "Republicans have a 13,000 statewide voter registration edge. In the 4th Congressional District, they have 77,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats. In the 1st Congressional District, there are more registered Democrats than Republicans. In the 2N.D. Congressional District, there are more registered Democrats than Republicans. And, it's really, really right in the 3rd Congressional District."
Besides the presidential race, eyes will be focused on Iowa's U.S. Senate race. Republican incumbent Joni Ernst's tight race with Democrat challenger Theresa Greenfield may help decide control of the U.S. Senate. Traditionally, Henderson says Iowa's junior senators have tougher election contests than the state's senior senator, Chuck Grassley.
"Aside from his opening victory," said Henderson, "Chuck Grassley has had sort of a cakewalk as he sought reelection over the years. But, the so-called junior senator, Tom Harkin, always had a very competitive race. And, it appears that has befallen the junior senator, Joni Ernst, in this instance."
