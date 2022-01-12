(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature were receptive to Governor Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State Address Tuesday night.
That's according to O. Kay Henderson, veteran news director for Radio Iowa, and moderator of the Iowa PBS program, "Iowa Press." Henderson recapped some of the highlights of the governor's speech on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. Among other things, Reynolds proposed a major overhaul of the state's income tax system, replacing it with a 4% flat tax phased in over a four-year period.
"It would be a roll down of tax rates into one rate by 2026," said Henderson. "In the first year, the governor and her staff say it will save Iowa taxpayers $500 million when it's fully implemented. When the rate is 4% for all taxpayers, it would be nearly $1.6 billion in savings."
Henderson says some of the governor's other tax proposals were also well-received by GOP lawmakers.
"For starters, she's saying that all retirement income--pensions, 401 K's, Ross IRA's--should be tax free, it should not be taxed," said Henderson. "Her staff say that would save Iowans around $400 million. So, for the end of this four-year period this bill is covering, her bill would lower taxes by $2 billion total."
The governor also calls for parents to have more control over books and materials made available to students from teachers and school libraries. Henderson says the governor's proposal calls for lists of library books and text books listed in course syllabi be placed online. While that information is already available to parents, she says Reynolds' proposal would provide more transparency.
"There is already a process whereby parents who are dissatisfied with what they've heard from local school officials in regards to books and literature in schools can appeal to the state board of education," said Henderson. "The governor's just changing the rules so that if parents aren't satisfied, or aren't getting an answer about books and literature in their local schools from local school officials, they can apply and have the state board of education rule on the matter within 30 days."
Reynolds also proposed sweeping changes in the state's unemployment benefit system, cutting the benefits period from 26 to 16 weeks. With Republicans enhancing their House and Senate majorities following special elections last fall, Henderson says the prospects of passing the changes in this year's session are good.
"They have, for the past several years since Republicans took control, tried to make changes in the unemployment benefit system," she said, "and in SNAP--which is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, some people call it food stamps--and in other programs."
You can hear the full interview with O. Kay Henderson here: