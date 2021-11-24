(Hamburg) -- Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg has a new administrator at the helm.
Earlier this week, the hospital's board of directors announced that Cristin Hendrickson has been appointed its new chief executive officer. An experienced business leader, Hendrickson will work closely with Interim CEO Julie Harris through the remainder of this year, and assumed all responsibilities as of Monday. Hendrickson succeeds Mike O'Neal, who is now chief operations officer at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak.
Hendickson has served as Grape Community Hospital's human resources director for the past six years. She holds a bachelor of sciences degree from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, and is currently completing a master's degree in business management and leadership from Western Governors University. She previously served on the Hamburg School Board, and has received several awards and certifications for excellence in leadership and employee engagement.