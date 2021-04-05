(Clarinda) -- A long standing business in KMAland is closing, but sticking around in new ways.
Henkeville Greenhouse Garden Center in Clarinda is closing its doors and opening spin-off greenhouses. Judy Henke moved down from Wisconsin to here in Southwest Iowa 50 years ago. Henke saw a need for gardening and decided to grow her own plants with the help of other greenhouses around.
“I want to tell everyone that the friendship, the support, the loyalty that has been given to Henkeville through thick and thin has really been what’s made this successful.” Henke said.
After a year of topping sales and selected as the top nursery in Southwest Iowa Judy has decided to retire. The business will now shift to three different locations.
HENKE FARM AND GARDEN
VEGGIES AND HERBS ONLY
@ former Henkeville Greenhouse
2235 V. Ave. Clarinda, IA
Facebook Group: Henke Farm and Garden
Leave a message there.
Hours: Thurs/Fri 4-7pm Sat. 10-4
Opening Day: Apr. 1st, 2021
PAINTED EARTH FLOWERS GREENHOUSE
ANNUAL AND PERENNIAL FLOWERS ONLY
4.5 miles past Henke Farm and Garden at 3366 250th St. Clarinda, IA
Facebook: Painted Earth Flowers
Email: popp4@iamotelephone.com
Phone: 913-904-8681
Hours: Wed-Sat 9-5:30
Grand Opening: Saturday, April 24th, 2021
SOMMERS PRODUCE AND FLOWERS
ANNUALS, PERENNIALS, BASKETS, SHRUBS, GARDEN PRODUCE
816 E. Main St. Burlington Junction, MO
Facebook: Sommers Produce and Flowers
Email: sommersproduce@daystar.io
Phone: 660-254-7042 660-254-7035
Hours: Mon-Sat 8:00-5:30
Open Now
Judy appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Monday morning along with 2 of her new business owners. Rylan Henke (grandson of Judy) spoke on his reasoning for wanting to be a part of the family business.
“I’ve always liked the plants and stuff and I would come out and help whenever I could,” Rylan said. “I would enjoy coming out and seeing all the people and all the different plants and I love to eat the vegetables.”
Rylan will oversee Henke Farm and Garden at the former Henkeville Greenhouse. Also taking care of a new branch off of the original business is Jane Stimson in charge of the Painted Earth Flowers Greenhouse.
“I ran the Henkeville Facebook for several years so I was involved that way. Judy came to me and asked if I would put on there that we were going to sell our buildings and all of that,” Stimson said. “Then the next thing I knew was she said do you want 2 100 foot hoop houses and I thought yeah I think I will.”
After over 50 years of serving KMAland with her garden business Judy reflected on the time.
“Living in Southwest Iowa is really more than a privilege, it's a blessing from God. We can do nothing but thank God for allowing Henkeville to thrive here in Southwest Iowa,” Judy said. “Local people supporting a local business makes it all happen.”
To hear the full interview with Judy, Rylan, and Jane click below.