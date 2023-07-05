(Bedford) -- A KMAland native recently received statewide recognition for her accomplishments in weight loss.
Born and raised on a farm near Bedford, Karen Hensley was named the 2022 TOPS Iowa Queen and was honored at the state recognition event at the Holiday Inn - Airport in Des Moines last month. TOPS Club, Inc. is an international weight-loss organization that recognizes its members who have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight at the end of each year, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. After losing 75.75 pounds since joining the group in 2020, Hensley was selected as the queen. Hensley, a lifelong Bedford resident, tells KMA News she was shocked to have received the recognition.
"I didn't join TOPS to win a crown, so to speak, I just wanted to lose weight," said Hensley. "But, I knew I had made some very good progress so I'm proud to be their queen."
After being retired for a few years, Hensley says she joined TOPS at 73 years old after hearing about the group from her family members, who were also part of the organization. After her health began to deteriorate, Hensley says she got serious about losing weight and improving her health to spend as much time as possible with her family.
"I knew that if I did not take care of my health, I wasn't going to live the long life that my mother enjoyed -- she lived to 99-and-a-half," she said. "She got to enjoy all of her grand children and great grandchildren and I had just had a great grandson born and I knew that if I didn't take care of my health, I wouldn't be around to watch him grow up."
Within 18 months of joining the organization, Hensley says she had reached her goal weight. Hensley attributed much of her weight loss journey to the diet she worked on with her doctor, which she says was quite restrictive compared to her old eating habits.
"The diet plan I had talked about with my doctor included where I ate no sugar and no flour," said Hensley. "It's kind of a restrictive diet compared to a lot of what people eat, but it worked for me and I'm still eating that way today."
Hensley says TOPS also provided plenty of flexibility in shaping her individual plan and giving plenty of opportunities for group counseling and education. She also took up plenty of exercise on her stationary bike and took daily walks throughout her neighborhood, which she still does to this day. Throughout those 18 months, Hensley says she also had weekly check-ins on her weight. While it was challenging, Hensley says the consistent progress and support from other group members and her family were all she needed to stay committed.
"Every week that I would go and lost weight, it improved my self-esteem and my confidence and my group members were encouraging, supported me, and cheered me on -- so it was wonderful to be crowned," Hensley emphasized. "And I had great family support while I was trying to do this along the way."
For those looking to lose weight and maintain that loss, Hensley says one of the keys would be to chip away at their weight slowly rather than attempt to reach their goal quickly.
"If you lose slowly over time then you're more prepared for when you reach that goal weight on how to maintain it," said Hensley. "A lot of people lose weight quickly and then gain it back, but I've continued to maintain my weight loss for over a year."
Hensley says local groups in southwest Iowa are located in Shenandoah, Clarinda, Bedford, Corning, Atlantic, and Creston for those interested in TOPS and beginning a similar weight loss journey.