(Hepburn) -- A small Page County community no longer has local government following recent local and state actions.
Last week, the City Development Board approved the city of Hepburn's discontinuance, and assumed all city funds. The move follows action by the Hepburn City Council at its final regular meeting in December accepting a resolution to discontinue. Matt Rasmussen is the City Development Board's administrator. Rasmussen tells KMA News Hepburn officials opted to discontinue operations after no one expressed interest in running for mayor or council positions in the November general elections.
"My understanding is, they just simply couldn't find anybody that were interested in participating in city government," said Rasmussen. "They couldn't find anybody to be their mayor or get people on the city council. I think that was the ultimate factor. It's a very small city. They just didn't have anyone interested in serving as mayor or on the city council anymore."
With Hepburn's discontinuance, Rasmussen says residents must contact the development board regarding any claims against the community.
"We filed some notices in the local paper regarding the discontinuance," he said, "notifying folks that if they have a claim against the city, they can file that claim with the City Development Board. So, we can review those claims. Obviously, if it's a good claim for any kind of a financial claim against the city, then the City Development Board assumes the financial position of the city, then we would take care of those claims."
Rasmussen says the filing period is six months after the second notice's filing. He says any funds remaining in the former city's account are then forwarded to the Page County treasurer.
"There are occasions where they may have money coming to them from the state--sometimes Road Use Tax funds and things like that," said Rasmussen, "and those are forwarded to the City Development Board. We put those in that same account. So, what happened when the city discontinued, they sent us, the City Development Board, a check for the remaining balance in their account, and that's what we use to satisfy those claims."
In addition, Rasmussen says the county's secondary roads department assumes control of Hepburn's street and infrastructure upkeep. He says the town's remaining population will also notice something else.
"The main thing is, they don't have local control under local issues that a city might typically have," he said. "Other than that, they're going to be under the jurisdiction of the county. So, instead of going to their city council for relief on any given issue, they'll have to go to the county board of supervisors."
While saying he's not sure whether discontinuations among Iowa's small towns are becoming more common, Rasmussen adds the development board handles at least one such situation per year. Hepburn's population as of the 2020 Census was listed at 17--down from 23 in the 2010 Census.