(Hepburn) -- A Hepburn man was arrested late last week on a felony charge.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies were called to the 100 block of 2nd Street in Hepburn around 1 a.m. Thursday for a verbal dispute involving a firearm. During the investigation, deputies say they located a weapon in the residence. Authorities arrested 45-year-old Michael Lee Rose Sr. on a charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm -- a Class D Felony.
Rose was released after posting $5,000 bond.