(Stanton) -- A suspect was arrested on numerous drug charges in Montgomery County late Monday evening.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Steven Charles Dukes of Hepburn was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dukes was apprehended following a traffic stop at the intersection of Halland and Highland Avenue in Stanton shortly after 8 p.m.
Dukes was released from the Montgomery County Jail after posting $1,000 bond.