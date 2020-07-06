(Red Oak) -- Red Oak pays tribute to some local heroes this coming weekend.
Law enforcement and fire personnel, plus health care workers and others will be honored during a special Hero Cruise Night event Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says the cruise involves a reverse parade, in which residents are asked to drive through the south side of Red Oak High School's parking lot, and waive to a host of local individuals who are helping the community battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're going to line them up on the south side of the High School Drive," said Rhamy. "Then, we're going to ask everyone else participating in the cruise to kind of line up at Chautauqua Park. Then, at 6:30, the cruisers, themselves, will leave Chautaqua Park, transition down to Red Oak High School, drive through the high school lot where the heroes will be lined up, a give a waive, give a honk, hold up signs--do whatever you wish to do."
Rhamy says numerous local agencies will be represented is this rolling salute.
"We're going to have our local police department, sheriff's office, dispatchers, jailers," he said, "Good Samaritan employees, and hopefully nurses from Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak Rehab, Arlington Place. We reached out to several people that, obviously, they were on the front lines of the whole COVID deal, and we want to make sure we're showing them our appreciation for what they've done, and what everybody's done for it."
The Southwest Iowa Squadron of Justice is also expected at the event. From Chautauqua Park, motorists are asked to enter the high school off 8th Street, and exit at 4th Street. Rhamy made his comments in an interview on KMA's "Morning Routine" program.