(Maryville) -- Three suspects are in custody in connection with a recent drug bust in Nodaway County.

Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong says 29-year-old Logan D. Evans of Guilford was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two other suspects--35-year-old Kyle D. Kline of Gentry and 27-year-old Sara Nicole Service of Guilford--were also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. All three suspects were arrested after deputies were sent to a residence in the area of 360th Street and Noble Road at around 6 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies located the male subject, who was with two other people. After information was obtained that heroin was being used, deputies obtained a search warrant. Paraphernalia and a product showing positive as heroin in a presumptive field search was found in the search.

The suspects are being held in the Nodaway County Jail.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.