(Maryville) -- Three suspects are in custody in connection with a recent drug bust in Nodaway County.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong says 29-year-old Logan D. Evans of Guilford was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two other suspects--35-year-old Kyle D. Kline of Gentry and 27-year-old Sara Nicole Service of Guilford--were also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. All three suspects were arrested after deputies were sent to a residence in the area of 360th Street and Noble Road at around 6 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies located the male subject, who was with two other people. After information was obtained that heroin was being used, deputies obtained a search warrant. Paraphernalia and a product showing positive as heroin in a presumptive field search was found in the search.
The suspects are being held in the Nodaway County Jail.