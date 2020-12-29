Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Snow, heavy at times, will become mixed with sleet or freezing rain this afternoon. High 32F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.