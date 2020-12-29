(Clarinda) -- In the early 2000s, Jon Herzberg said he gave up raising hogs because of the drastic changes in the industry. It wasn’t worth the effort.
After serving as 16 years as a Page County Supervisor, Herzberg won’t come back for another term because he said has given the county all of his effort.
“I think 16 years is long enough for being a county supervisor,” he said after the Dec. 15 supervisor meeting. “I don’t know where all 16 years went. It went so fast. I’ve enjoyed it very much. Time goes by fast when you do enjoy it.”
Herzberg did not run for re-election this year and will be replaced by Jacob Holmes who won the vote in November. He officially starts Jan. 5.
The time started for Herzberg with the 2004 election, a contentious time in Page County politics.
“When he came on the hot topic was the lake project. He got dropped in the middle of that. It was still hot and heavy when he took office,” said former Page County Supervisor Jim Richardson. He served at that time.
A proposal long before the 2004 ballot from the cities of Clarinda and Shenandoah was to build a lake in the middle of the county to be used as a reservoir and recreation. The debates over converting farmland to a lake were far from recreational.
“There were some people who had some pretty conceived notions where he would be on that. I’m not sure they fully understood where Jon was. That was his first, big drop in the fire,” Richardson said.
The lake was never built. More of those proverbial fires would follow. But Page County voters didn’t change the supervisor members for years.
Along with Richardson, who was first elected in 1998, and Elaine Armstrong, who started in 1996, the three would work, and continually be re-elected, until Elaine did not run in 2016. Richardson resigned in April 2017. Herzberg represented District 1, the rural parts of the county with the exception of the cities of Clarinda and Shenandoah.
Herzberg had competition each of his re-election campaigns except for 2008.
“I thought about retiring after my last term,” Herzberg said about 2016 election cycle. Knowing what would happen if he did leave, he didn’t want to put the county in nearly the opposite situation. “I knew we were going to have one new member. I didn’t want to put two new members on at the same time in the same year.”
Herzberg said experience is vital running Page County as a supervisor.
Fellow supervisor Alan Armstrong agrees.
“For a quiet guy, he has an immense amount of knowledge. I found that very, very helpful,” he said. “Government policy is a whole lot different than what I’ve worked with before. I had no idea the complexity on how government accounting and financing have to work and keep things in place. You can’t just do things willy-nilly. It doesn’t work that way.”
Elaine was replaced by Chuck Morris. Alan was appointed to finish Richardson’s term and was re-elected in 2018. Morris is from District 3, which essentially is the city of Clarinda. Alan is from District 2, essentially the city of Shenandoah. District 1 and 3 representatives are on the same election ballot. District 2 representative is elected two years later.
“It seems like everybody worked as a team. When it works well, it’s a pleasure to serve. Teamwork is very important,” Herzberg said about his time with Richardson and Elaine.
But it wasn’t all a walk in the park, even from the beginning of Herzberg’s terms.
An early meeting in 2005, Herzberg remembers discussions with the other two about the working relationship among the three.
“We have to agree to disagree. Majority rules and you jump on board and go with it,” he said about those early meetings. “I think that is why Jim, Elaine and I got along very well. We didn’t always have a unanimous vote. That’s the way we operated.”
Converting to a digital 911 system was another county project that created headaches. Page County took over 911 dispatch operations which had been done by the cities of Clarinda and Shenandoah. Changes in technology, and state and federal rules, forced Page County to make the infrastructure change. Herzberg worried about “dead spots” across the county, the term used where radio reception is not reliable.
After years of research, the new 911 switched on in January 2019.
“We worked a lot of years getting that implemented,” he said.
Herzberg called it one of the better accomplishments involving the supervisors.
“It’s given our county citizens better protection and safety. We get a lot better reception on the radios,” he said about use by all emergency service providers. “And they can talk to everyone all over the state. It made it a lot safer for our officers.”
Morris, who was part of the transition to digital 911, started his first term in 2017.
“I didn’t know Jon well previously. I knew him a little bit through church, but we were never in the same social circles. He’s a fair minded individual. I knew he was pretty conservative,” Morris said.
Morris also learned some strategy from Herzberg simply by watching.
“I tried to learn to listen more than I spoke, there is a lot of wisdom in his experience,” Morris said. “
Page County Supervisors serve on other regional committees. Herzberg has represented Page County on Hungry Canyons Alliance, an organization that includes 19 western Iowa counties to prevent soil erosion because of the numerous rivers.
Herzberg has been on the executive committee since 2009 that creates and monitors the budget. A supervisor and the engineer from each county are members of Hungry Canyons.
“He lives near a stream that has some of the Hungry Canyons funded structures on it,” said John Thomas, project director for Hungry Canyons. “He’s seen firsthand when erosion goes on before and a structure upstream that essentially slows the erosion.”
Thomas said Herzberg’s farm operation enhances his service to Hungry Canyons.
The 2019 floods, highlighted by the Missouri River, caused the NRCS to provide emergency watershed protection funds to repair the damage. Of the 77 projects in western Iowa, Page County had 12 of them at an estimated total of $4.4 million.
“Page County had a huge amount, much larger than others, because Page County gets other counties’ waters. Page County is at the bottom,” Thomas figuratively described Page County’s location downstream. “Structures are large. You have to maintain them.”
Page County’s contribution to the projects was only 15 %.
“If not done now, it would have to have 100 percent on their own at a later time,” Thomas said.
He said Herzberg represented his constituents well.
“Jon was that rural, supervisor voice,” he added. “You got to have that rural voice; otherwise it’s not going to be represented well.”
Herzberg said he is also proud of the supervisors’ ability to manage the tax rates residents pay.
“We’ve raised them very little in the past 16 years,” he said. “Increases come through valuations.”
Morris said Herzberg should also be remembered for another project; the restoration of the clock on top of the courthouse.
“I think our citizens really enjoy looking at our majestic courthouse and see the clock tower. Without Jon’s tenacious will to ensure that was functional that clock tower would not be operational. It may seem trivial, but that shows Jon’s dedication,” he said. “Just getting to that space is a challenge.”
Herzberg said his strategy being a supervisor was simple.
“I’ve always said I’ve run on being open minded and represent the people. Sometimes I don‘t always agree, but I represent the majority,” he said.
His wife Pam will retire from Clarinda Foundation. They will live on their farm northwest of Clarinda. They don’t plan on changing.
“We will still be working for the community and volunteering. That’s been our life for many years. I want to thank all the employees the past 16 years, their teamwork and hard work the past 16 years and all the people in Page County who supported me.”