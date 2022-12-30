(Sidney) -- After over a decade of service on the Fremont County Board of Supervisors, Randy Hickey has called it a career in county government.
A Thurman native, Hickey has been a lifelong resident of Fremont County. The Fremont-Mills High School graduate spent 40 years in the farming and construction business before first being elected to the board in 2010. Hickey then won re-election in both 2014 and 2018 before choosing not to run for re-election in this past general election. Two words have had more impact than most could have imagined throughout western Iowa over the past ten years -- historic flooding. Hickey was fresh on the government scene when the 2011 Missouri River flooding struck a good portion of western Iowa, including Fremont County.
"That first flood was an experience," said Hickey. "The process of getting Homeland Security here, FEMA, and helping all the people that you could help, working with the Corps (of Engineers), the drainage districts and everybody even after the flood trying to get everything put back. There was a lot of work that went on."
Just eight years later, when the county was beginning to get its bearings, the 2019 flooding of the Missouri River dealt another dose of severe damage to Fremont County's western portion.
"That was even worse because it just hit, we had some time in '11, but when '19 hit, there was no time -- it just came and we had to go through the same processes," said Hickey. "But, thankfully I knew, going through the '11 flood, the processes we had to go through and thank god for Emergency Management Coordinator Mike (Crecelius) and all the other people in the county that helped. We had a lot of help from all of the county on both floods."
Hickey adds he was pleased to see how the various government entities came together to assist as many individuals as possible.
Another impact the flooding had was on the county's secondary road network, which Hickey says was considerably set back by the two massive floods.
"We did the best we could do and I think we have had some improvements in the roads, but those two floods set us back immensely," he said. "Because there was a lot of miles that were totally destroyed that we had to get back into shape. I know a lot of our focus at that time was over here but we had to get that back. But, we still wanted to keep things going every place else."
He also commended the work that hopes to equip the county better for future floods, including the Ditch 6 Levee near Hamburg and the newly approved Highway 2/Interstate 29 Crossroads levee district near Percival. In his time on the board, Hickey hopes county government officials remain open to hearing other people's perspectives and are not afraid to be honest about the government's capabilities.
"I think people just need to sit down and listen to people and try to look at it from their point of view and understand where they're coming from," said Hickey. "If there's things you absolutely can't do, my philosophy was I just told them 'we can't do it.' You can't just say 'yeah, we're going to do it,' and know in the back of your mind know you can't do it. So, you might as well tell them up front that you can't do it."
During Wednesday's board meeting, Hickey thanked his fellow board members, Dustin Sheldon and Chris Clark, and the county employees for their efforts during his time on the board. Clint Blackburn was elected this past November and will take over as Hickey's successor in the new year.