(Council Bluffs) -- Energy costs and tuition are going up at Iowa Western Community College.
That's despite the recent increase in state aid approved in this year's Iowa Legislative Session. Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney tells KMA News lawmakers approved a 3% increase in supplemental state aid for the state's two-year institutions in the 2022, or $6.5 million in additional funding. That translates into just under $400,000 in new money for Iowa Western. Kinney says he's grateful for local lawmakers' support.
"We have a great group of individual legislators that really see the need of Iowa Western, and what we're doing out there," said Kinney. "We're going to continue to fight the battle as we move forward in our funding, and how that is done in the future. But, overall, we're good."
However, Kinney says the increased funding isn't enough to cope with inflation--especially energy costs.
"Unfortunately, we're seeing so much increase in inflation," he said, "with the product, our electrical bills, our gas bills and things like that. Unfortunately, what we got didn't probably go above the inflation mark."
As a result, Kinney says Iowa Western's Board of Trustees recently approved a higher tuition rate increase for next school year than originally planned.
"We approved a $7 increase in our tuition this year," said Kinney, "which is probably average in the state--maybe on the lower side, because as I look at our enrollment numbers, I'm looking at some positive trends there. So, I'm hoping we'll have some additional revenue through increased growth."
On the plus side, Kinney says enrollment was up about 1% for this summer semester versus the same time last year. And, projections indicate at least another 1% enrollment hike in the 2022 fall semester. Kinney made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.