(Des Moines) -- The high heats during the summer months provide ample opportunities for catfishing in Iowa.
Daniel Vogeler, a fisheries technician with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says those looking for channel catfish can find them in several bodies of water throughout the state.
"All our rivers in Iowa have really good channel catfish populations, and they're abundant," Vogeler said. "A lot of our lakes also get stocked with channel catfish."
However, Vogeler said if you decide to fish in a lake to make sure you stay in shallower waters.
"The thing you got to worry about this time of year with lakes are thermoclines," Vogeler said. "If you fish below that line there won't be any oxygen and there won't be any fish. So you need to make sure, at least on lakes, you fish in less than six feet of water."
Contrary to lakes, Vogeler says for rivers to try and find the deepest waters and look for downed trees and brush piles. When looking for those deeper waters, they can be anywhere but Vogeler says to keep an eye out for certain landmarks to give yourself the best chances.
"They can be anywhere, but there's always those little spots," Vogeler said. "Usually sometimes below dams, by bridges, or outside bends on a river channel, those are the spots that typically you can find a little bit deeper water."
Vogeler did say if he isn't getting any bites within five to ten minutes of casting, then he's moving to find a different spot, particularly around this time of year.
For bait, Vogeler says there is a wide variety of options that fishers can use thanks to channel catfish being more active during the summer months and their strong sense of smell.
"Baits like stink bait, cut up bluegills, or small live green sunfish, or crawdads, leopard frogs are always popular if you can find them," Vogeler said. "So there's a wide range of stuff that you can use. I've heard of people using pieces of soap, you know there's all kinds of things you can use."
Vogeler says the variety of baits could also be due to the history of Iowa always having a large supply of channel catfish and fishers using whatever they could find.
For fishers hoping to take a fish or two home with them, Vogeler recommends bringing a cooler packed with ice to keep the fish fresh until you're ready to prepare them.
To find more information on where to fish in Iowa, you can find fish sampling data throughout the state on the DNR website under the fishing tab.