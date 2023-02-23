(Shenandoah) -- It's "High School Musical" time at Shenandoah High School.
Actually, "High School Musical" is the title of school's production at Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium next Friday and Saturday evening at 7 and Sunday afternoon at 2. Ashleigh Smith and her husband Elliot co-direct the musical. Ashleigh tells KMA News she wanted a popular production with the right number of characters for this year's musical. Like other kids growing up in the 2000s, Ashleigh remembers watching the original Disney Channel movie.
"This movie came out when I was in middle school," said Ashleigh. "I watched the original version on the Disney Channel on a Friday night, and I loved it, and I've loved every movie since. I think it's kind of come back around, and gotten a new audience. I've heard tons of elementary kids who are excited to see it, because they know the movie. So, I hope it brings in a big audience."
Thirty-eight students comprise the Shenandoah High version's cast--including veterans of previous productions. Davin Holste, who plays Chad, is enjoying this year's show thus far.
"I think it's really good," said Davin. "I think it's really comparable to last year's show, in terms of organization and how things are coming along. I'm really happy with how things are coming together."
Summer Maher, who plays Taylor, says those who liked the Disney Channel version will enjoy the stage rendition.
"I think it's actually pretty similar," said Summer. "But, I like the dances a lot more in the musical, and it's really fun just, like, being a part of it, because I liked the movies growing up."
There's even a Sharpay in the SHS production. Sophia Adkins portrays Gabriella's arch nemesis.
"She's the star of the drama club, and the star of everyone else's life--she thinks," said Sophia. "She's always in everybody's business, and does not like Gabriella, because her friends start to like Gabriella more than Sharpay."
Jack Murren plays Sharpay's twin brother Ryan. For Jack, it's a bit of a different character.
"Most of the other productions I've been in have been more like acting as a character--like a dwarf or a fish," said Jack. "But in this one, specifically, you're acting as a high school student that's dramatic. It's a little bit different head space when you're acting."
Tickets are available online at shenmusical.ludus.com/index or at the door. Call Shenandoah High School at 712-246-4727 for more information.