(Corning) -- Two suspects were injured and face possible charges following a weekend pursuit in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to stop a white 2015 Chevy Silverado on Highway 34 shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday for traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Authorities say the vehicle attempted to elude deputies by traveling northbound on Adams/Montgomery Avenue. However, the vehicle failed to stop at the T-intersection with 210th Street, and entered a field, where it eventually became stuck.
Authorities say the driver, 32-year-old Robert Carter of Walnut, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Fremont County's K-9 unit was deployed in an attempt to locate Carter. Authorities called off the search at around 7:15 a.m.. Deputies then located Carter inside United Farmers Cooperative Gas Station in Corning shortly after 8 a.m.
Carter and a passenger in the vehicle, 36-year-old Adam Carter of Carson, were taken to CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Corning with injuries suffered in the pursuit. Charges are pending. Authorities say Robert Carter was driving with a revoked license.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office's K-9 unit, Red Oak Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted Adams County authorities.